Randeep Hooda Champions Nature: ALTEFF 2025's New Voice for Environmental Advocacy

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is named the goodwill champion for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALTEFF) 2025, India’s largest film festival focused on nature, sustainability, and climate action. Known for his environmental advocacy, Hooda will help amplify the festival's mission of promoting ecological awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:31 IST
Randeep Hooda
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for environmental advocacy, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has been appointed as the goodwill champion for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALTEFF) 2025. The festival, renowned for being India's largest film event dedicated to nature, sustainability, and climate action, will gain considerably from Hooda's involvement.

Hooda, celebrated for his environmental efforts, shared his enthusiasm for the role, highlighting nature as his greatest teacher. He emphasized the importance of giving back to the environment and expressed his commitment to inspire others to take tangible actions to protect the planet.

ALTEFF has previously garnered support from eco-conscious celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Dia Mirza, who have actively contributed to expanding the festival's mission of fostering sustainability and ecological understanding. Festival director Kunal Khanna expressed honor in having Hooda as part of their endeavor to amplify messages of environmental responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

