Mystery Deepens: Was Zubeen Garg's Death an Accident or Murder?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed cultural icon Zubeen Garg was murdered in Singapore, while investigations continue into his mysterious death. A Special Investigation Team is probing, and a charge-sheet is expected by December. However, Singaporean authorities have yet to confirm foul play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tezpur | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:35 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stirred controversy by asserting that the mysterious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore was a murder. Garg, a beloved singer known across India, died while swimming on September 19 during his visit for the North East India Festival.

In a press briefing, Sarma criticized initial assessments and announced ambitions to submit a charge-sheet on the case sooner than anticipated. A Special Investigation Team is actively investigating, spurred by over 60 filed reports statewide. Sarma is seeking expedited permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs to proceed.

Seven individuals linked to the case, including Garg's associates and police officer cousin, have been taken into custody, accused under various criminal charges. Meanwhile, the Singapore Police Force has not found evidence of foul play, suggesting investigations could extend for months before final conclusions are reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

