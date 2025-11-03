Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Jagannath Temple for Panchuka Brata Amidst Tight Security

Thousands of devotees visited Puri's Jagannath Temple for the 'Panchuka Brata', resulting in long queues and a massive crowd. Despite some disruptions, no stampede occurred. Authorities have increased security measures and asked for patience from attendees, as the event is celebrated for four days this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of devotees thronged the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Monday to observe the 'Panchuka Brata', a significant event in the Hindu calendar. Long queues formed outside the iconic Singha Dwar as worshippers patiently waited their turn.

This year, 'Panchuka Brata' is being celebrated over four days instead of the traditional five, attracting a massive crowd estimated at 2 lakh people. While the situation caused some chaos, with people breaking through barriers, authorities quickly managed the scenario without any stampede incidents.

Security has been heightened with additional police presence to ensure the safety of devotees. Officials have urged visitors to adhere to the restrictions and remain calm, while asking them to follow guidelines issued by the temple administration.

