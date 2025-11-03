Eritrean Trafficker Faces Dutch Court in Landmark Human Smuggling Trial
A trial in the Netherlands is addressing accusations against an Eritrean man, Amanuel Walid, charged with human trafficking and extortion of migrants in Libya. The case is notable for its scope, being one of the largest in Europe covering Libyan trafficking networks. The accused denies the charges and his identity.
An Eritrean man accused of trafficking and extorting money from African migrants heading for Europe defended himself in a Dutch court on Monday, claiming mistaken identity. The suspect, charged with leading a human trafficking ring, faces allegations of using violence and extortion.
Prosecutors assert that 41-year-old Amanuel Walid, also known as Tewelde Goitom, orchestrated a migration route through Libya, detaining and torturing migrants to extract ransoms. This trial marks the largest human trafficking case in the Netherlands and is rare in Europe for addressing Libyan migrant-trafficking networks post-Gaddafi Libya.
Since being extradited to the Netherlands in 2022, Walid has denied the charges and his identity as Goitom. Despite efforts to clarify his identity, the suspect remained silent. Dutch courts have accepted jurisdiction in this case under universal jurisdiction principles but dropped money laundering charges due to extradition terms.
