Left Menu

Eritrean Trafficker Faces Dutch Court in Landmark Human Smuggling Trial

A trial in the Netherlands is addressing accusations against an Eritrean man, Amanuel Walid, charged with human trafficking and extortion of migrants in Libya. The case is notable for its scope, being one of the largest in Europe covering Libyan trafficking networks. The accused denies the charges and his identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:58 IST
Eritrean Trafficker Faces Dutch Court in Landmark Human Smuggling Trial
trafficker

An Eritrean man accused of trafficking and extorting money from African migrants heading for Europe defended himself in a Dutch court on Monday, claiming mistaken identity. The suspect, charged with leading a human trafficking ring, faces allegations of using violence and extortion.

Prosecutors assert that 41-year-old Amanuel Walid, also known as Tewelde Goitom, orchestrated a migration route through Libya, detaining and torturing migrants to extract ransoms. This trial marks the largest human trafficking case in the Netherlands and is rare in Europe for addressing Libyan migrant-trafficking networks post-Gaddafi Libya.

Since being extradited to the Netherlands in 2022, Walid has denied the charges and his identity as Goitom. Despite efforts to clarify his identity, the suspect remained silent. Dutch courts have accepted jurisdiction in this case under universal jurisdiction principles but dropped money laundering charges due to extradition terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025