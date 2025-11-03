Left Menu

Mystery Surrounding Zubeen Garg's Death Deepens as Murder Allegations Surface

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that cultural icon Zubeen Garg was murdered in Singapore, as investigations continue. The acclaimed singer died under suspicious circumstances while attending the North East India Festival. A Special Investigation Team is probing the case despite initial findings by Singapore police indicating no foul play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tezpur | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:48 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising revelation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg was a case of murder. Garg, the renowned singer, passed away in Singapore under mysterious conditions during the North East India Festival. Despite Singaporean authorities suggesting no foul play, the investigation pushes forward.

Assam Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been actively examining the circumstances surrounding Garg's untimely demise. Over 60 First Information Reports have been filed across the state, prompting the intervention of the Criminal Investigation Department. The Chief Minister has urged for a charge-sheet submission by December 8, emphasizing the case as murder from the outset.

The mysterious death has led to the arrest of seven individuals, including NEIF chief organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and several close associates of Garg. As the probe deepens, Singapore Police continue their independent inquiry, with their findings expected to be submitted to the State Coroner in three months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

