Silver Jubilee: Uttarakhand Celebrates 25 Years with Modi's Visit

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected preparations at the Forest Research Institute for the state's 25th anniversary, coinciding with a visit from PM Narendra Modi. Dhami reviewed arrangements, emphasizing the event's significance in showcasing Uttarakhand's development over the past quarter-century.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami toured the Forest Research Institute on Monday to oversee preparations for the state's 25th anniversary celebrations, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend.

Accompanied by officials, Dhami inspected the site, issuing key directives to ensure smooth execution of the event.

The review focused on the venue, security, audience arrangements, traffic control, and cultural activities, underscoring the event's importance in depicting Uttarakhand's developmental milestones.

