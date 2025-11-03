India's Spiritual Guidance: A Global Beacon Amid Crisis

In a compelling address at the 'Jeevan Utkarsh Mahotsav' in Jabalpur, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that the world is in crisis and looks to India for guidance. Citing India's long-standing cultural and spiritual legacy, Bhagwat praised the nation's potential to offer solutions.

The event, organized by a renowned religious group, served as a platform for Bhagwat to emphasize the importance of ethical conduct and interpersonal goodwill, which he believes are rooted in India's religious and cultural foundations. He warned that without such virtues, conflicts are inevitable.

Also in attendance was Ishwarcharan Swami from the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, underscoring the event's focus on spiritual teachings. Bhagwat released a book by Swami Bhadreshdas, highlighting its relevance in today's society. The five-day event honors Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual head of BAPS, and his impact on cultural and spiritual life.