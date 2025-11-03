Left Menu

India's Spiritual Guidance: A Global Beacon Amid Crisis

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized India's role as a global guide amid world crises due to its rich cultural and spiritual heritage. He spoke at the Jeevan Utkarsh Mahotsav in Jabalpur, highlighting India's ethical conduct and spiritual connection as solutions for global harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:10 IST
India's Spiritual Guidance: A Global Beacon Amid Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address at the 'Jeevan Utkarsh Mahotsav' in Jabalpur, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that the world is in crisis and looks to India for guidance. Citing India's long-standing cultural and spiritual legacy, Bhagwat praised the nation's potential to offer solutions.

The event, organized by a renowned religious group, served as a platform for Bhagwat to emphasize the importance of ethical conduct and interpersonal goodwill, which he believes are rooted in India's religious and cultural foundations. He warned that without such virtues, conflicts are inevitable.

Also in attendance was Ishwarcharan Swami from the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, underscoring the event's focus on spiritual teachings. Bhagwat released a book by Swami Bhadreshdas, highlighting its relevance in today's society. The five-day event honors Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual head of BAPS, and his impact on cultural and spiritual life.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025