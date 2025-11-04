Left Menu

Himalayas: India's Symbol of Strength and Spirituality

Union minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the Himalayas' importance as a symbol of India's strength and spirituality at the 'Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav 2025'. He highlighted infrastructure development in border areas and acknowledged initiatives like the 'Writer's Village' for cultural and educational growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 04-11-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 00:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Kiren Rijiju has described the Himalayas as not merely mountainous terrains but as emblematic of India's strength, spirituality, and national identity.

Speaking at the 'Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav 2025' held at the 'Lekhak gaon' on Dehradun's outskirts, Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, expressed his deep emotional connection to the Himalayas.

Underlining the beauty of India's diversity in culture and language, he commended the development projects in the border areas and praised the 'Writer's Village' initiative for fostering creativity, culture, and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

