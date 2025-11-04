Left Menu

Trailblazing Entrepreneur Vidhya Parshuramkar Wins Rohini Nayyar Prize

Pune-based social entrepreneur Vidhya Parshuramkar has become the first woman to win the prestigious Rohini Nayyar Prize for her work in accessible nutrition through her company, Agrozee Organics. The award acknowledges her efforts in utilizing scientific innovation to transform traditional foods into sustainable nutritional solutions, benefiting communities at large.

  • Country:
  • India

Pune's Vidhya Parshuramkar has made headlines as the first woman to win the distinguished Rohini Nayyar Prize. At just 24, Parshuramkar's commitment to accessible and sustainable nutrition through Agrozee Organics has earned her top honors, including a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a citation, and a trophy.

Her flagship initiative, Millets Now, exemplifies her vision of community-driven nutrition. With a background as a food technologist, she has transformed traditional foods into modern nutritional solutions. The initiative caters to combating malnutrition and iron deficiency anemia with biofortified millet products.

Parshuramkar's Nutri Dabba program targets nutritional deficiencies in school children through nutritious millet-based snacks, empowering over 7,000 smallholder farmers and supporting women-led self-help groups. The Rohini Nayyar Prize celebrates the contributions of young change-makers under 40, reflecting Rohini Nayyar's commitment to rural development and youth empowerment.

