Celebrating Legacy: The Jhiri Mela Honors Baba Jittoo

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, officially opened the annual Jhiri Mela, which is held on the outskirts of Jammu city. This 10-day event, attracting nearly 10-12 lakh devotees, pays homage to the sacrifice of Baba Jittoo, who protested against exploitative landlords half a millennium ago.

The festival, upheld by the Directorate of Tourism and district administration, encourages participants to embrace Baba Jittoo's ideals of selflessness and equality. Lieutenant Governor Sinha emphasized the importance of unity and service in strengthening Jammu and Kashmir.

Supported by sectors such as agriculture and horticulture, the fair not only honors historical legacies but also advances farmers' interaction with modern farming technologies. Security measures have been enhanced, ensuring safe participation amid cultural and informative engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)