Tragedy Strikes: Avalanches Claim Lives of Nine Climbers in Nepal

Two separate avalanches in Nepal have resulted in the deaths of at least nine climbers, including two Nepalese guides. The incidents occurred near Mt. Yalung Ri and Mt. Panbari. A joint rescue mission has been deployed, with surviving injured climbers transported to hospitals in Kathmandu for treatment.

Updated: 04-11-2025 15:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

At least nine climbers, including two Nepalese guides, have died following two avalanches in Nepal, officials reported Tuesday.

The first incident occurred near Mt. Yalung Ri, where seven climbers were buried. A rescue mission has been sent to retrieve their bodies, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato. The victims comprised two Nepalis, two Italians, a Canadian, a French, and a German national.

In a separate tragedy, two Italians were found dead at Camp I of Mt. Panbari after heavy snowfall. The Nepal Tourism Board expressed condolences, remarking on the tragic loss of life in the Himalayas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

