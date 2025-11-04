Tragedy Strikes: Avalanches Claim Lives of Nine Climbers in Nepal

At least nine climbers, including two Nepalese guides, have died following two avalanches in Nepal, officials reported Tuesday.

The first incident occurred near Mt. Yalung Ri, where seven climbers were buried. A rescue mission has been sent to retrieve their bodies, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato. The victims comprised two Nepalis, two Italians, a Canadian, a French, and a German national.

In a separate tragedy, two Italians were found dead at Camp I of Mt. Panbari after heavy snowfall. The Nepal Tourism Board expressed condolences, remarking on the tragic loss of life in the Himalayas.

(With inputs from agencies.)