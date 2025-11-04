Kashmir's Cinematic Revival: Film Crews Return
Film crews have resumed shooting in Kashmir's Pahalgam region, six months after a terrorist attack. Director Vimal Krishna praises the safety and hospitality, encouraging more visitors. The Telugu film's crew feels secure and welcomed by locals, with plans to continue filming in Srinagar.
In a positive development for Kashmir's tourism sector, film crews are once again rolling cameras in the valley. This resurgence comes six months after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, casting a shadow over the region's industry.
The Telugu film crew, led by director Vimal Krishna, has chosen the Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district as a shooting location, marking a symbolic return to normalcy. Known for his work on films like 'Jessie' and 'Ladies & Gentleman,' Krishna reassured that Kashmir is entirely safe for visitors and film productions.
Expressing gratitude to the locals, Krishna stated, "We are the first crew to shoot here, and it's 100 percent safe. We feel completely secure, and I hope more tourists will follow." The team plans to continue their project next in Srinagar, underlining Kashmir's renewed potential as a cinema-friendly destination.
