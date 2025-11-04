Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan Embarks on Slithering Adventure in 'Naagzilla'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for 'Naagzilla', a fantasy comedy directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and written by Gautam Mehra. Produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and Dharma Productions, the movie releases on August 14, 2026. Aaryan is also working on other projects, including 'Chandu Champion'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:25 IST
Kartik Aaryan has kicked off filming for his new project 'Naagzilla', a unique fantasy comedy helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, known for the 'Fukrey' series.

The film, scripted by Gautam Mehra, is produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and Dharma Productions, boasting a stellar team including Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta. The thrilling shooting was celebrated on Instagram, hinting at a laughter-filled set.

While 'Naagzilla' is scheduled for an August 14, 2026 release, Aaryan remains busy with other ventures. He recently won an award for 'Chandu Champion' and is next featured in a film directed by Sameer Vidwans, releasing December 25, alongside Ananya Panday. An additional project with filmmaker Anurag Basu is also underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

