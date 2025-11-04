Kartik Aaryan Embarks on Slithering Adventure in 'Naagzilla'

Kartik Aaryan has kicked off filming for his new project 'Naagzilla', a unique fantasy comedy helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, known for the 'Fukrey' series.

The film, scripted by Gautam Mehra, is produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and Dharma Productions, boasting a stellar team including Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta. The thrilling shooting was celebrated on Instagram, hinting at a laughter-filled set.

While 'Naagzilla' is scheduled for an August 14, 2026 release, Aaryan remains busy with other ventures. He recently won an award for 'Chandu Champion' and is next featured in a film directed by Sameer Vidwans, releasing December 25, alongside Ananya Panday. An additional project with filmmaker Anurag Basu is also underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)