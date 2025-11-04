Left Menu

Tragedy at Torre dei Conti: Historic Roman Tower Collapse Claims Life

A renovation mishap at Rome's Torre dei Conti resulted in a worker's tragic death. After heroic efforts, Octav Stroici was rescued but succumbed to his injuries. Rescuers faced immense challenges during the 11-hour operation as historic structure instability posed significant hurdles. Investigations for potential negligence are underway.

In a heartbreaking incident in the heart of Rome, a worker named Octav Stroici was tragically killed following a collapse at the medieval Torre dei Conti during renovation work late Monday. Despite a valiant and prolonged rescue effort by firefighters, Stroici succumbed to his injuries soon after being extricated.

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed deep condolences, acknowledging the profound sorrow shared by many. The Romanian foreign ministry confirmed Stroici's identity, appreciating the determination of rescuers who tirelessly labored for his retrieval. An accompanying Romanian colleague was successfully rescued and remains in stable condition.

The Torre dei Conti, a 13th-century historical monument, was undergoing extensive restoration since closing in 2007. Italian prosecutors have begun investigations into any potential negligence that may have contributed to this catastrophic event. The tragedy has captured attention, with hundreds of onlookers witnessing the dramatic rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

