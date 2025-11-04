A Century and a Half of 'Vande Mataram': Celebrating 150 Years of India's National Song

The Delhi Assembly is set to host a significant event celebrating the 150th anniversary of the national song, 'Vande Mataram.' Scheduled for Friday, the event will see Speaker Vijender Gupta unveiling a commemorative plaque at the Assembly premises.

A special cultural performance by artists from the Sahitya Kala Parishad will accompany the inauguration. The program aims to showcase the enduring spirit of patriotism and unity that 'Vande Mataram,' composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, continues to inspire among Indians.

As part of the celebrations, the Assembly Building will be illuminated in the national flag's colors, underlining the song's role as a rallying cry during India's freedom struggle. Gupta remarked on the song's timeless significance, calling 'Vande Mataram' the soul of India's freedom movement.

