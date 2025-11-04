Jammu's Leap into Cultural Connectivity: New Infrastructure and Sports Complex Unveiled

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has unveiled significant infrastructure projects in Jammu. He inaugurated a dedicated pilgrim community hall and four modular bus stops while breaking ground for an indoor sports complex under Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

These initiatives are poised to boost cultural, spiritual, and sports activities across the region. The community hall will serve as a year-round hub for religious and cultural events, while the four modular bus stops aim to enhance accessibility for devotees visiting the sacred Jhiri temple.

With a commitment to cultural preservation and local artisans, Governor Sinha reiterated the importance of community involvement in governance for a more inclusive society. The planned indoor sports complex is set to become a cornerstone for sports promotion in Marh subdivision, promising advanced facilities and new opportunities for local talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)