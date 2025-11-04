Russia Celebrates National Unity Day: A Legacy of Sovereignty
Russia marked National Unity Day, commemorating the liberation of the Kremlin from Polish invaders in 1612. President Vladimir Putin highlighted the continuity of defending sovereignty. The day, introduced in 2005, replaces the historical Revolution Day. Initially unwelcomed by the older generation, the day has gained acceptance among younger Russians.
Russia observed National Unity Day on Tuesday, celebrating the historic liberation of the Kremlin from Polish invaders in 1612. President Vladimir Putin drew parallels between past and present, emphasizing the country's ongoing defense of sovereignty.
Putin commemorated the occasion by laying a wreath at the storied statue of Merchant Kuzma Minin and Prince Dmitry Pozharsky on Red Square. The ceremony was attended by leaders of Russia's traditional religions, honoring the unity that led to the overthrow of foreign rulers and the election of Tsar Mikhail I of the Romanov dynasty.
Originally established under President Putin in 2005, National Unity Day replaced the 'Great October Socialist Revolution.' Despite initial resistance from the older generation, younger Russians have embraced the day, celebrating national unity and historical continuity with increasing enthusiasm over the past two decades.
