Left Menu

Russia Celebrates National Unity Day: A Legacy of Sovereignty

Russia marked National Unity Day, commemorating the liberation of the Kremlin from Polish invaders in 1612. President Vladimir Putin highlighted the continuity of defending sovereignty. The day, introduced in 2005, replaces the historical Revolution Day. Initially unwelcomed by the older generation, the day has gained acceptance among younger Russians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:07 IST
Russia Celebrates National Unity Day: A Legacy of Sovereignty
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia observed National Unity Day on Tuesday, celebrating the historic liberation of the Kremlin from Polish invaders in 1612. President Vladimir Putin drew parallels between past and present, emphasizing the country's ongoing defense of sovereignty.

Putin commemorated the occasion by laying a wreath at the storied statue of Merchant Kuzma Minin and Prince Dmitry Pozharsky on Red Square. The ceremony was attended by leaders of Russia's traditional religions, honoring the unity that led to the overthrow of foreign rulers and the election of Tsar Mikhail I of the Romanov dynasty.

Originally established under President Putin in 2005, National Unity Day replaced the 'Great October Socialist Revolution.' Despite initial resistance from the older generation, younger Russians have embraced the day, celebrating national unity and historical continuity with increasing enthusiasm over the past two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
French Inquiry Into TikTok's Algorithms: Are Young Lives at Risk?

French Inquiry Into TikTok's Algorithms: Are Young Lives at Risk?

 Global
2
Tragedy on Tracks: The Bilaspur Train Collision

Tragedy on Tracks: The Bilaspur Train Collision

 India
3
Final Approaches: Calibration Flights Signal Imminent Launch of Noida International Airport

Final Approaches: Calibration Flights Signal Imminent Launch of Noida Intern...

 India
4
Chhattisgarh Train Tragedy Sparks Blame, Demands for Accountability

Chhattisgarh Train Tragedy Sparks Blame, Demands for Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025