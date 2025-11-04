Left Menu

Salman Rushdie Reimagines His Art After Near-Fatal Attack

Salman Rushdie's new book 'The Eleventh Hour' marks a significant turning point in his career following a brutal attack in 2022. The collection of stories explores themes of age, mortality, and memory. Rushdie reflects on his experiences and his enduring passion for storytelling despite his past challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:48 IST
Book

Celebrated author Salman Rushdie's latest offering, 'The Eleventh Hour,' signifies a pivotal shift in his illustrious career. This collection, comprising two short stories and three novellas, is his first fictional work since surviving a near-fatal stabbing in New York in 2022. The acclaimed writer describes the creative process as both a healing journey and a challenging confrontation with his own trauma.

Reflecting on deep themes such as age, memory, and mortality, these stories resonate with the struggles and triumphs of a man who narrowly escaped death. Rushdie candidly shared that fiction writing became accessible to him only after completing his memoir, titled 'Knife,' in 2024, describing how its completion opened the 'door' to his creative mind once more.

Drawing from personal experiences and broader cultural influences, the narratives in 'The Eleventh Hour' are infused with Rushdie's distinctive flair for storytelling. Storylines such as the supernatural twist in 'Late' reflect an opportunistic creativity inspired by unexpected moments, while the novella 'Oklahoma' pays homage to literary influences, presenting fictional portrayals of very real aspirations and dreams. Although the physical scars from his assault remain, Rushdie continues to engage actively in public life, putting forth work that captivates readers and fosters discussions on the art of storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

