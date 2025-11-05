Left Menu

Brij Raj Utsav: A Celebration of Culture and Devotion in Mathura

The Brij Raj Utsav festival in Mathura is a vibrant celebration of music, dance, and devotion, drawing crowds with its rich exploration of the city's spiritual and cultural heritage. Actor and politician Hema Malini's performance highlighted the festivities, alongside various renowned artists, showcasing traditional crafts and artistic heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 00:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Brij Raj Utsav festival transformed Mathura into a vibrant cultural hub this Tuesday, celebrating its deep spiritual and cultural heritage through a variety of performances and exhibitions.

Commencing on October 26, the 11-day festival has attracted large audiences with its fusion of classical art, devotional themes, and the local heritage of Brij. A highlight was actor-politician Hema Malini's performance, Yashoda Krishna, portraying beloved tales of Lord Krishna's childhood.

Renowned artists such as Puneet Issar and Padma Shri awardee Manoj Joshi have graced the stage, while festival stalls showcased local artisans' handicrafts. The event will conclude with a national poetry conclave, reinforcing the festival's dedication to cultural traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

