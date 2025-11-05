Controversy Erupts Over Kerala Film Awards Amidst Misconduct Allegations
Filmmaker Deedi Damodaran criticized the Kerala State Film Awards for honoring Vedan, a lyricist accused in a rape case. While acknowledging the quality of Vedan's work, Damodaran condemned the jury's decision, calling it a breach of trust, and demanded an apology from the film jury to the women of Kerala.
Filmmaker-screenwriter Deedi Damodaran has voiced strong criticism against the Kerala State Film Awards for recognizing rapper Hirandas Murali, known as Vedan, who faces rape allegations.
Despite Vedan receiving the 'best lyricist' award for his work in the film 'Manjummel Boys,' Damodaran condemned the accolade, describing it as stained by the ongoing controversy.
She further demanded accountability from the jury, led by actor Prakash Raj, accusing them of breaching public trust and the government's stance against protecting exploiters of women.
