Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Kerala Film Awards Amidst Misconduct Allegations

Filmmaker Deedi Damodaran criticized the Kerala State Film Awards for honoring Vedan, a lyricist accused in a rape case. While acknowledging the quality of Vedan's work, Damodaran condemned the jury's decision, calling it a breach of trust, and demanded an apology from the film jury to the women of Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:15 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Kerala Film Awards Amidst Misconduct Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker-screenwriter Deedi Damodaran has voiced strong criticism against the Kerala State Film Awards for recognizing rapper Hirandas Murali, known as Vedan, who faces rape allegations.

Despite Vedan receiving the 'best lyricist' award for his work in the film 'Manjummel Boys,' Damodaran condemned the accolade, describing it as stained by the ongoing controversy.

She further demanded accountability from the jury, led by actor Prakash Raj, accusing them of breaching public trust and the government's stance against protecting exploiters of women.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Prayagraj

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Prayagraj

 India
2
Zohran Mamdani: Youngest NYC Mayor Sparks New Era with Historic Win

Zohran Mamdani: Youngest NYC Mayor Sparks New Era with Historic Win

 United States
3
Rahul Gandhi has no option left but to jump into pond, claims Rajnath Singh, referring to Cong leader's recent fishing bid in Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi has no option left but to jump into pond, claims Rajnath Singh,...

 India
4
Zohran Mamdani's Triumph: A New Era for New York City

Zohran Mamdani's Triumph: A New Era for New York City

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025