Campus Pulse: The JNUSU Elections Unveiled

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union elections are currently in the vote-counting stage, with results expected on November 6. Conducted amidst energetic and colorful campaigning, the elections this year recorded a voter turnout of 67%, slightly lower than last year's 70%.

As the JNU campus vibrated with drums and chants, students queued up to cast their votes for four central positions and 42 councillor seats. The 2023-24 elections are especially noteworthy for their ideological significance, with the Left Unity coalition facing off against the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

This year's candidates include Aditi Mishra from the Left and Vikas Patel from the ABVP, among others, competing for critical roles. The Left campaigned on 'inclusion and student welfare,' while the ABVP focused on 'performance and nationalism.' Counting began late Tuesday and continues, setting the stage for a decisive outcome on November 6.