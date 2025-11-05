Left Menu

Campus Pulse: The JNUSU Elections Unveiled

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union elections are underway with a voter turnout of 67%. The contest, a battleground for ideological groups, sees fierce competition between the Left Unity and ABVP for key central posts. Results will be announced on November 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:17 IST
Campus Pulse: The JNUSU Elections Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union elections are currently in the vote-counting stage, with results expected on November 6. Conducted amidst energetic and colorful campaigning, the elections this year recorded a voter turnout of 67%, slightly lower than last year's 70%.

As the JNU campus vibrated with drums and chants, students queued up to cast their votes for four central positions and 42 councillor seats. The 2023-24 elections are especially noteworthy for their ideological significance, with the Left Unity coalition facing off against the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

This year's candidates include Aditi Mishra from the Left and Vikas Patel from the ABVP, among others, competing for critical roles. The Left campaigned on 'inclusion and student welfare,' while the ABVP focused on 'performance and nationalism.' Counting began late Tuesday and continues, setting the stage for a decisive outcome on November 6.

TRENDING

1
Law is an evolving, organic and developing branch; there is a paradigm shift in legal education: CJI Bhushan Gavai in Mumbai.

Law is an evolving, organic and developing branch; there is a paradigm shift...

 India
2
Love, Deceit, and Murder: The Gruesome Tale Beneath the Kitchen Floor

Love, Deceit, and Murder: The Gruesome Tale Beneath the Kitchen Floor

 India
3
TCS and ABB Extend AI Partnership to Drive IT Innovation

TCS and ABB Extend AI Partnership to Drive IT Innovation

 India
4
Haryana Police Launches 'Operation Trackdown' to Capture Fugitives

Haryana Police Launches 'Operation Trackdown' to Capture Fugitives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025