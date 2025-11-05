Left Menu

From Bollywood Beats to Political Feats: Zohran Mamdani's Historic New York Triumph

Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected Mayor of New York, used the iconic Bollywood track 'Dhoom Machale' during his victory speech, showcasing his multicultural identity. As the first South Asian and Muslim mayor of the city, Mamdani's win marks a historic shift, engaging Indian American voters through Hindi cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:52 IST
Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old son of filmmaker Mira Nair and professor Mahmood Mamdani, has made history as New York City's newly elected mayor. He is the first South Asian and Muslim, as well as the youngest, to assume the role. In a nod to his multicultural roots, his victory speech incorporated the exuberant Bollywood anthem 'Dhoom Machale.'

Mamdani's electoral journey has been marked by creative outreach efforts, employing popular Hindi cinema to connect with New York's Indian American community. His victory over independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa signifies a pivotal moment in the city's political landscape, as he promises an administration representing diverse identities.

His use of 'Dhoom Machale' not only entertained but resonated on social media, with many applauding his choice. The song's composer, Pritam Chakraborty, expressed delight at its inclusion in the rally. Mamdani's win is seen as a new chapter for New York, blending cultural elements to inspire change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

