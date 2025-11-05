Left Menu

Yellowstone Film Festival to Spotlight Indian Cinema

The Yellowstone Film Festival in Mumbai will honor Uma da Cunha and presents masterclasses by renowned filmmakers. An opening night film and over 100 films across various genres are set for screening from November 13-20. The festival acknowledges contributions to Indian cinema globally.

Updated: 05-11-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:23 IST
The highly anticipated Yellowstone Film Festival, set to return to Mumbai in November, is gearing up to honor eminent film curator Uma da Cunha during its opening night celebrations.

Her recognition comes as a nod to her outstanding contributions in promoting Indian cinema worldwide, marking her as a 'Beacon of Indian Cinema'. Renowned filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Shoojit Sircar, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, along with editor Nitin Baid, are slated to conduct masterclasses, enriching the festival's valued lineup of industry-focused sessions.

Screening over 100 diverse films, including the premieres of 'Kaisi Yeh Paheli' by Ananyabrata Chakravorty and 'Karupy' by Kalainithan Kalaichelvan, the festival will run from November 13-20, showcasing a blend of live action, documentary, and animated features.

(With inputs from agencies.)

