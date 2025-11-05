Left Menu

Creative Convergence: A New Era for UK-India Cultural Collaboration

The British Council inaugurated 'Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined', a two-day event at the Bangalore International Centre. Focusing on India-UK collaborations, the event features discussions, showcases, and sessions enhancing the creative economy's role in development. It aligns with the India-UK Programme of Cultural Cooperation, emphasizing cultural connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:30 IST
Creative Convergence: A New Era for UK-India Cultural Collaboration
  • Country:
  • India

The British Council, on Wednesday, launched the inaugural edition of its event 'Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined' at the Bangalore International Centre.

This two-day program aims to honor the dynamic partnerships between India and the UK. Through a series of panel discussions, artistic showcases, and collaborative sessions, the event seeks to rethink the future of the creative economy.

Creative Convergence serves as a platform for creative leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs from both nations, facilitating discussions on how innovation, inclusion, and collaboration can influence the creative sector's contribution to economic and social development. This initiative continues the British Council's mission to build international creative networks and supports the India-UK Programme of Cultural Cooperation (2025-2030) established in May 2025. According to the British Council, the initiative strives to enhance cultural ties and demonstrate the pivotal role of creativity in economic and social growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diptayan Ghosh Stuns Nepomniachtchi in Major FIDE World Cup Upset

Diptayan Ghosh Stuns Nepomniachtchi in Major FIDE World Cup Upset

 India
2
Kochi Hosts Landmark Diabetes Conference: A Confluence of Global Experts

Kochi Hosts Landmark Diabetes Conference: A Confluence of Global Experts

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh’s DDT&G Wins Prestigious DigiLocker Integration Award

Himachal Pradesh’s DDT&G Wins Prestigious DigiLocker Integration Award

 India
4
Dollar Gains Amid Market Uncertainty and Labor Market Resilience

Dollar Gains Amid Market Uncertainty and Labor Market Resilience

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025