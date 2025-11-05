Creative Convergence: A New Era for UK-India Cultural Collaboration
The British Council inaugurated 'Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined', a two-day event at the Bangalore International Centre. Focusing on India-UK collaborations, the event features discussions, showcases, and sessions enhancing the creative economy's role in development. It aligns with the India-UK Programme of Cultural Cooperation, emphasizing cultural connectivity.
- Country:
- India
The British Council, on Wednesday, launched the inaugural edition of its event 'Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined' at the Bangalore International Centre.
This two-day program aims to honor the dynamic partnerships between India and the UK. Through a series of panel discussions, artistic showcases, and collaborative sessions, the event seeks to rethink the future of the creative economy.
Creative Convergence serves as a platform for creative leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs from both nations, facilitating discussions on how innovation, inclusion, and collaboration can influence the creative sector's contribution to economic and social development. This initiative continues the British Council's mission to build international creative networks and supports the India-UK Programme of Cultural Cooperation (2025-2030) established in May 2025. According to the British Council, the initiative strives to enhance cultural ties and demonstrate the pivotal role of creativity in economic and social growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revitalizing Assam's Dairy and Livestock Sectors: A Conclave of Innovation
TCS and ABB Extend AI Partnership to Drive IT Innovation
India Leads in Indigenous Satellite Chipset Development, Paving Way for Innovation Hub
India's AI Innovation: Balancing Progress and Regulation
NIIT MTS: Navigating Profit Decline with Strategic Acquisitions and AI Innovation