Creative Convergence: A New Era for UK-India Cultural Collaboration

The British Council, on Wednesday, launched the inaugural edition of its event 'Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined' at the Bangalore International Centre.

This two-day program aims to honor the dynamic partnerships between India and the UK. Through a series of panel discussions, artistic showcases, and collaborative sessions, the event seeks to rethink the future of the creative economy.

Creative Convergence serves as a platform for creative leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs from both nations, facilitating discussions on how innovation, inclusion, and collaboration can influence the creative sector's contribution to economic and social development. This initiative continues the British Council's mission to build international creative networks and supports the India-UK Programme of Cultural Cooperation (2025-2030) established in May 2025. According to the British Council, the initiative strives to enhance cultural ties and demonstrate the pivotal role of creativity in economic and social growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)