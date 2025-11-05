Blake Lively's Legal Battle: Home-Birth Video Controversy Unfolds

In a new chapter of the legal saga involving actress Blake Lively, a fresh motion has been filed against 'It Ends With Us' producer Jamey Heath. Lively demands the explicit footage of Heath's wife's home birth, shown without her consent or prior warning, be handed over as part of the ongoing legal proceedings.

Reportedly, the actress alleges that Heath failed to follow an August court directive mandating he produce the exact video shown to her. Instead, she claims he submitted an unrelated three-minute clip. Lively seeks the court's intervention to compel Heath to surrender all versions of the footage and is moving to prevent him from discussing it at trial if he doesn't comply.

Director Justin Baldoni and Heath countered Lively's claims, describing her charges as 'outrageous and knowingly false,' arguing the footage was consensual and a part of their artistic vision. Meanwhile, Baldoni's defamation and extortion countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, has been dismissed, but legal proceedings are set to continue in March 2026.

