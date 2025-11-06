Left Menu

Manav Kaul: Embracing a Slow Pace in Cinematic Success

Actor Manav Kaul shares his preference for a 'slow and smooth' journey in the movie industry, focusing on roles that captivate him. Stepping into varied artistic roles, he emphasizes living a fulfilling life over box office success. His upcoming film 'Baramulla' promises a compelling narrative set in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:21 IST
Actor
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Manav Kaul, recognized for starring roles in 'Kai Po Che' and 'Tumhari Sulu', advocates a measured approach to his cinematic career, opting for projects that genuinely intrigue him.

Manav Kaul is a multifaceted artist—an acclaimed actor, writer, and theatre director—who chooses work based on personal interest rather than box office pulls. His latest film, 'Baramulla', directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, presents a supernatural drama-mystery set against the backdrop of Kashmir.

The film, releasing on Netflix on November 7, showcases Kaul as DSP Ridwaan Sayyed, a police officer embroiled in a quest rife with personal and mysterious dimensions. Kaul's deep connection to Kashmir adds a compelling layer to his portrayal, enriching this narrative crafted by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

