Manav Kaul: Embracing a Slow Pace in Cinematic Success
Actor Manav Kaul shares his preference for a 'slow and smooth' journey in the movie industry, focusing on roles that captivate him. Stepping into varied artistic roles, he emphasizes living a fulfilling life over box office success. His upcoming film 'Baramulla' promises a compelling narrative set in Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
Actor Manav Kaul, recognized for starring roles in 'Kai Po Che' and 'Tumhari Sulu', advocates a measured approach to his cinematic career, opting for projects that genuinely intrigue him.
Manav Kaul is a multifaceted artist—an acclaimed actor, writer, and theatre director—who chooses work based on personal interest rather than box office pulls. His latest film, 'Baramulla', directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, presents a supernatural drama-mystery set against the backdrop of Kashmir.
The film, releasing on Netflix on November 7, showcases Kaul as DSP Ridwaan Sayyed, a police officer embroiled in a quest rife with personal and mysterious dimensions. Kaul's deep connection to Kashmir adds a compelling layer to his portrayal, enriching this narrative crafted by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MMU Calls for Withdrawal of Vande Mataram Observance in Jammu and Kashmir
Bihar Governor Advocates for Normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir
CISF Strengthens Security in Jammu & Kashmir
Transforming Jammu and Kashmir: From Turmoil to Tranquility
Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This' Scores Thrilling Third Season Renewal