Anthem Allegations: BJP MP Sparks Controversy, Congress Hits Back
A heated exchange has surfaced in Karnataka as BJP MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri claims India's National Anthem was composed for British officials. Congress leader Priyank Kharge criticized this narrative as 'nonsense.' Historical interpretations of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jana Gana Mana' stir political debate.
BJP MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has ignited a political firestorm in Karnataka by asserting that India's National Anthem was written "to welcome the British official." His remarks have drawn vehement criticism from Congress leader Priyank Kharge, who dismissed them as "utter nonsense" and a "RSS WhatsApp history lesson."
Speaking during an event commemorating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', Kageri advocated for the song to have more prominence, equating it with 'Jana Gana Mana'. Despite Kageri's comments, Priyank Kharge stressed that Rabindranath Tagore's anthem celebrates India's destiny, not colonial tribute.
Kharge implored the BJP and RSS to revisit history with accurate sources, pointing to the role of 'Vande Mataram' in inspiring India's freedom movement, amidst ongoing tension around historical narratives as India approaches 2025, marking a century and a half since the song's creation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
