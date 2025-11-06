Left Menu

Global Highlights: From Ancient Museums to Space Phenomena

This week's stories include Egypt's opening of a colossal antiquities museum near the Pyramids, attracting global leaders, and English actor Jonathan Bailey being named 'sexiest man alive.' Coverage extends to Greek farmers turning rice into wedding confetti, and the Duffer brothers teasing 'Stranger Things' final season. Additionally, Prince William supports Brazil's Amazon defenders, and David Beckham is knighted.

Updated: 06-11-2025 16:37 IST
This week, significant events unfolded globally, capturing attention across various sectors. In Cairo, Egypt unveiled a monumental new antiquities museum near the Pyramids, a project two decades in the making, drawing an audience of world leaders and dignitaries.

Away from archaeology, Jonathan Bailey, a prominent English actor set to star in 'Wicked: For Good,' was declared as People magazine's 'sexiest man alive.' Meanwhile, economic ingenuity emerged in Greece as rice farmers found a novel income source by selling broken rice for wedding confetti.

In the entertainment sphere, anticipation builds for the final season of 'Stranger Things,' with creators promising an emotional conclusion. In Brazil, Prince William unveiled an initiative to bolster the efforts of Indigenous communities safeguarding the Amazon. Also, in London, David Beckham received a knighthood for his contributions to sports and charity.

