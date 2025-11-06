Left Menu

Haq's Release: Court Overturns Petition on Shah Bano Film

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition by Shah Bano Begum's daughter seeking to halt the release of the film 'Haq', inspired by her mother's legal battle. The court ruled that privacy and reputation rights are not heritable and end with a person's death, allowing the film's release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:45 IST
Haq's Release: Court Overturns Petition on Shah Bano Film
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition from the daughter of Shah Bano Begum, who sought to prevent the release of the film 'Haq'. The film, inspired by her mother's historic legal battle, faced objections due to concerns about privacy and reputation.

The court ruled that a person's rights to privacy and reputation are not passed down after their death. This decision allows the film starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi to proceed without requiring the consent of Shah Bano's family.

The film, dramatized from the book 'Bano: Bharat ki Beti', claims to fictionalize elements of the real events. The court's decision underscores artistic freedom under India's Constitution, paving the way for the film's scheduled release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thanksgiving Travelers Face Chaos Amid U.S. Flight Reductions

Thanksgiving Travelers Face Chaos Amid U.S. Flight Reductions

 Global
2
LaLiga Titans: Real Madrid and Barcelona Seek Redemption

LaLiga Titans: Real Madrid and Barcelona Seek Redemption

 Global
3
Paytm Revolutionizes Travel with AI-Driven App Launch

Paytm Revolutionizes Travel with AI-Driven App Launch

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Set for Major Road Upgrades with Union Government Approval

Himachal Pradesh Set for Major Road Upgrades with Union Government Approval

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025