Haq's Release: Court Overturns Petition on Shah Bano Film
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition by Shah Bano Begum's daughter seeking to halt the release of the film 'Haq', inspired by her mother's legal battle. The court ruled that privacy and reputation rights are not heritable and end with a person's death, allowing the film's release.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition from the daughter of Shah Bano Begum, who sought to prevent the release of the film 'Haq'. The film, inspired by her mother's historic legal battle, faced objections due to concerns about privacy and reputation.
The court ruled that a person's rights to privacy and reputation are not passed down after their death. This decision allows the film starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi to proceed without requiring the consent of Shah Bano's family.
The film, dramatized from the book 'Bano: Bharat ki Beti', claims to fictionalize elements of the real events. The court's decision underscores artistic freedom under India's Constitution, paving the way for the film's scheduled release.
