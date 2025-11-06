Haq's Release: Court Overturns Petition on Shah Bano Film

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition from the daughter of Shah Bano Begum, who sought to prevent the release of the film 'Haq'. The film, inspired by her mother's historic legal battle, faced objections due to concerns about privacy and reputation.

The court ruled that a person's rights to privacy and reputation are not passed down after their death. This decision allows the film starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi to proceed without requiring the consent of Shah Bano's family.

The film, dramatized from the book 'Bano: Bharat ki Beti', claims to fictionalize elements of the real events. The court's decision underscores artistic freedom under India's Constitution, paving the way for the film's scheduled release.

(With inputs from agencies.)