Vande Mataram: A Song of Unity Amidst Political Tensions

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam has extended an invitation to Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi for a recital of the National Song "Vande Mataram" near Azmi's residence on Friday morning.

The invitation, shared by Satam on social media platform X, urged Azmi to join in the communal singing of the song, which symbolizes nationalism and unity. This comes amid Azmi's past resistance to mandating the song, emphasizing religious freedom.

In commemoration of Vande Mataram's 150-year legacy, the Maharashtra government has directed schools to perform the entire song from October 31 to November 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate a year-long commemoration with a nationwide recital and release of a commemorative stamp and coin.