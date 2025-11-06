Vande Mataram: Celebrating Unity Beyond Controversy
S K Muddin, a leader in the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, asserted that reciting 'Vande Mataram' aligns with Islamic values and urged Muslims to embrace the national song. Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate a year-long commemoration in Delhi to mark the 150th anniversary of this patriotic anthem.
The national convenor of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, S K Muddin, stated that the recitation of 'Vande Mataram' does not conflict with Islamic principles, challenging critics who suggest otherwise. Addressing misleading commentary, he emphasized that the song's meaning aligns with Islamic values of love for one's homeland.
In a significant event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to commence a grand year-long commemoration in Delhi, celebrating the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram.' The initiative will see the release of a commemorative stamp and coin, symbolizing the gratitude and unity this song has inspired over the years.
Muddin, reflecting on the song's historical context, noted that prominent Muslim leaders once embraced 'Vande Mataram' before divisive elements post-independence urged against it. He recalled efforts as a public leader to dissuade separatist notions by translating and disseminating the song among Muslim communities in Madhya Pradesh.
