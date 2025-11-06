Remembering Sulakshana Pandit: A Voice That Won Our Hearts

Veteran playback singer and actress Sulakshana Pandit passed away at the age of 71, as confirmed by her family on Thursday evening. The details surrounding her death following a prolonged illness are still awaited.

Sulakshana, who was the sister of the renowned music composer duo Jatin-Lalit and actress Vijayta Pandit, is celebrated for unforgettable tracks such as 'Bekrar Dil Tu Gaye Ja' and 'Somwar Ko Hum Mile Mangalwar Ko Nain,' performed alongside the legendary Kishore Kumar. Her duet 'Pardesiya Tere Desh Mein' with Mohammed Rafi remains a favorite among music enthusiasts. The duo crafted many memorable songs, including 'Sona Re Tujhe Kaise Miloon,' 'Yeh Pyara Lage Tera Chehra,' and 'Jab Aati Hogi Yaad Meri.'

In an illustrious career, her 1976 Filmfare Award-winning song 'Tu Hi Sagar Tu Hi Kinara' is still cherished by fans. Sulakshana began her cinematic journey with the film Uljhan in 1975, co-starring with the eminent Sanjeev Kumar, fostering a close rapport during the project. November 6 is also significant as it marks the 40th death anniversary of Kumar. Sulakshana further graced the screens with roles in films like Hera Pheri, Dharam Kanta, Do Waqt Ki Roti, and Goraa.

(With inputs from agencies.)