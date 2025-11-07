Vande Mataram: An Anthem of Unity and Duty

At an event in Lucknow on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the significance of national duty, urging citizens to rise above personal interests. He noted that the true spirit of 'Vande Mataram' continues to inspire India's collective consciousness, even 150 years after its creation.

Adityanath praised the song, authored by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, not as mere music but as a 'sacred expression of India's unity, spirit, and duty.' He highlighted the roles of teachers, soldiers, and farmers as embodiments of the anthem's ideals.

Reflecting on its historical impact, Adityanath called the song a rallying cry for India's freedom movement and celebrated its inclusivity, saying it transcends caste, religion, and region. The chief minister concluded by congratulating citizens of Uttar Pradesh and reaffirming commitments to unity and devotion to the motherland.

(With inputs from agencies.)