Left Menu

Vande Mataram: An Anthem of Unity and Duty

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of national duty and unity at an event marking 150 years of 'Vande Mataram.' The event celebrated the song's historical role in inspiring India's freedom movement and its enduring significance in promoting selflessness and national spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:26 IST
Vande Mataram: An Anthem of Unity and Duty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At an event in Lucknow on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the significance of national duty, urging citizens to rise above personal interests. He noted that the true spirit of 'Vande Mataram' continues to inspire India's collective consciousness, even 150 years after its creation.

Adityanath praised the song, authored by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, not as mere music but as a 'sacred expression of India's unity, spirit, and duty.' He highlighted the roles of teachers, soldiers, and farmers as embodiments of the anthem's ideals.

Reflecting on its historical impact, Adityanath called the song a rallying cry for India's freedom movement and celebrated its inclusivity, saying it transcends caste, religion, and region. The chief minister concluded by congratulating citizens of Uttar Pradesh and reaffirming commitments to unity and devotion to the motherland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Smog Blankets Mumbai and Delhi: Air Quality Deteriorates Under Winter Sky

Smog Blankets Mumbai and Delhi: Air Quality Deteriorates Under Winter Sky

 India
2
EU's AI Legislation Faces Temporary Halt Amid Big Tech Pressure

EU's AI Legislation Faces Temporary Halt Amid Big Tech Pressure

 Global
3
Tragedy in Louisville: Understanding the UPS Plane Disaster

Tragedy in Louisville: Understanding the UPS Plane Disaster

 United States
4
Triumphant Return: India's Women's Cricket Team Celebrates Historic World Cup Win

Triumphant Return: India's Women's Cricket Team Celebrates Historic World Cu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025