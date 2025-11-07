Left Menu

Farewell to a Melodious Legend: Remembering Sulakshana Pandit

Legendary playback singer Sulakshana Pandit passes at 71, leaving an indelible mark on Indian music. Known for her collaborations with Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi, her funeral will be in Mumbai. Her career highlights include the hit 'Bekrar Dil' and a Filmfare award-winning track from the film Sankalp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:48 IST
Farewell to a Melodious Legend: Remembering Sulakshana Pandit
Late singer-actor Sulakshana Pandit (Image source: JioSaavn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The renowned Indian playback singer and actress Sulakshana Pandit will be laid to rest this Friday, as her cremation is set to take place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai. The ceremony will mark the final farewell to an artist whose melodious voice captured the hearts of many.

Sulakshana Pandit died at the age of 71 after a prolonged illness, as confirmed by her family on Thursday. A sister to the famous music composer duo Jatin-Lalit and yesteryears' actress Vijayta Pandit, she rose to fame with her soulful renditions of 'Bekrar Dil Tu Gaye Ja' and 'Somwar Ko Hum Mile Mangalwar Ko Nain' alongside the legendary Kishore Kumar.

Her collaboration on the track 'Pardesiya Tere Desh Mein' with Mohammed Rafi remains a favorite among her fans. Additionally, she received acclaim for several songs, including her Filmfare Award-winning 'Tu Hi Sagar Tu Hi Kinara' from the film Sankalp in 1976. The multi-talented Pandit began her acting career in 1975 alongside Sanjeev Kumar in Uljhan, coinciding with the beloved actor's 40th death anniversary on November 6. Her filmography features other notable works such as Hera Pheri and Dharam Kanta. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
RBI's Balanced Approach: Navigating Growth with Caution and Courage

RBI's Balanced Approach: Navigating Growth with Caution and Courage

 India
2
ED Cracks Down on Major Trafficking Racket in West Bengal

ED Cracks Down on Major Trafficking Racket in West Bengal

 India
3
Rising Global Temperatures Fuel Intensifying Typhoon Kalmaegi

Rising Global Temperatures Fuel Intensifying Typhoon Kalmaegi

 Global
4
South Korea Seeks U.S. Uranium for Nuclear Submarine

South Korea Seeks U.S. Uranium for Nuclear Submarine

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025