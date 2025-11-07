Vande Mataram: A Unifying Force for India
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized 'Vande Mataram' as a unifying national movement during a state-level event marking its 150th anniversary. Held at Sawai Man Singh Stadium, thousands sang the song to connect citizens with its revolutionary spirit. The event also celebrated outstanding sportspersons and featured cultural performances.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma lauded 'Vande Mataram' as a pivotal force uniting all Indians, describing it as a national movement. He spoke on this during a significant state-level celebration at Sawai Man Singh Stadium, marking 150 years of the iconic national song.
The event endeavored to instill the song's revolutionary spirit in citizens, especially the youth and students. Thousands, including the chief minister, joined voices in singing 'Vande Mataram,' reinforcing a collective sense of national pride.
The occasion also highlighted cultural performances and the chief minister took time to honor outstanding sportspersons, underscoring the event's theme of unity and national pride.
