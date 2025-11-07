iQIYI Revolutionizes China's Film Industry with Virtual Production

iQIYI, a pioneer in China's online entertainment sector, recently held its first Virtual Production Open Day in Hengdian, Zhejiang Province, bringing together nearly 200 industry professionals. The event featured insights from iQIYI's Vice President, Liang ZHU, on the platform's pragmatic application of user-friendly virtual production tools.

The open day emphasized iQIYI's role in transforming the Chinese content production landscape, with virtual projects seeing a remarkable 125% increase by 2025. Additionally, the company has made advanced production technology financially viable, reducing studio rates to RMB 35,000 and deploying new innovations in over a dozen projects since 2021.

The event showcased the award-winning IQStage platform, highlighting over 20 patented technologies contributing to immersive filmmaking. Integrating AI, iQIYI accelerates virtual production processes, as demonstrated in the anticipated series 'Shadow Punisher', emphasizing early adoption of technology for groundbreaking creativity.

