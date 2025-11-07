150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Nationwide Celebration

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commemorated the 150th anniversary of India's national song, 'Vande Mataram', with a series of events across Thane district on Friday.

One of the highlights was a gathering by Chhatrapati Prabhat branch volunteers at Shriram Vyayam Shala Seva Sanstha grounds, where retired teacher and Sanskrit scholar Sharad Dharmadhikari led the song anthem. Another event by BJP saw 150 participants singing 'Vande Mataram' in unison.

The song, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterji and featured in his novel 'Anandamath', first published in the journal 'Bangadarshan' in 1875, finds its legacy celebrated in numerous civic, government, and educational institutions across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)