The Unseen Trailblazer: Celebrating Sulakshana Pandit's Legacy

Sulakshana Pandit, a celebrated actor-singer from the 1970s Bollywood scene, passed away at 71 due to cardiac arrest. Known for hits like 'Uljhan' and her unique dual career as an actress and singer, Sulakshana was a pioneer in her family. Remembered warmly by family and colleagues, her legacy endures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:09 IST
Sulakshana Pandit, noted for her dual success as an actor and singer in the 1970s Bollywood landscape, was laid to rest on Friday following a cardiac arrest at 71. Her journey, marked by successful films and enduring songs, highlights her unique space among Bollywood's elite.

Her funeral, held at Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu, was attended by luminaries of the film industry and family. Actors Shabana Azmi and Poonam Dhillon joined her family, including sister Vijayata Pandit and music composer brother Lalit. Born into a musical dynasty, Sulakshana emerged as a star with songs like 'Tu Hi Sagar Tu Hi Kinara' and films such as 'Uljhan'.

Sulakshana's career spanned decades, working alongside top stars like Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra, though singing remained her first love. Despite personal hardships, such as unreciprocated love and her sister's tragic loss, she maintained her influence in the arts. Family members and colleagues remember her as a pioneering figure who left an indelible mark on their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

