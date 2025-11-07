Left Menu

Modi Revives 'Vande Mataram': A Call for Unity and Pride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized decisions made in 1937 regarding the truncation of 'Vande Mataram', linking it to a divisive mindset that persists today. Speaking at the 150th-anniversary commemoration, he highlighted the song's significance and its role in India's freedom movement and national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:23 IST
Modi Revives 'Vande Mataram': A Call for Unity and Pride
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused historical decisions influenced by the Congress in 1937 of fostering a 'divisive mindset' that still challenges India today. These comments were made in reference to the excision of significant stanzas from the national song 'Vande Mataram', a move Modi claimed sowed the seeds of partition.

Speaking at the 150th-anniversary celebration of 'Vande Mataram', Modi underscored its continued relevance and inspirational role throughout India's history. The prime minister recalled the song's adoption in 1950 and its embodiment of the nation's spirit, resilience, and commitment to progress.

The program marked the start of a year-long nationwide commemoration, emphasizing 'Vande Mataram' as a symbol of unity and national pride. Modi's remarks drew attention to the continuous challenges faced by the nation and the enduring need to aspire towards the vision of a prosperous India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Farm: Drunken Dispute Turns Deadly in Mizoram

Tragedy on the Farm: Drunken Dispute Turns Deadly in Mizoram

 India
2
Global Crises Rise Amidst Pirate Attacks, Drone Scares, and More

Global Crises Rise Amidst Pirate Attacks, Drone Scares, and More

 Global
3
WACE Expands Global Curriculum Reach in Chennai Schools

WACE Expands Global Curriculum Reach in Chennai Schools

 India
4
Mamdani's Victory and the Diverse Face of U.S. News

Mamdani's Victory and the Diverse Face of U.S. News

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025