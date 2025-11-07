Modi Revives 'Vande Mataram': A Call for Unity and Pride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused historical decisions influenced by the Congress in 1937 of fostering a 'divisive mindset' that still challenges India today. These comments were made in reference to the excision of significant stanzas from the national song 'Vande Mataram', a move Modi claimed sowed the seeds of partition.

Speaking at the 150th-anniversary celebration of 'Vande Mataram', Modi underscored its continued relevance and inspirational role throughout India's history. The prime minister recalled the song's adoption in 1950 and its embodiment of the nation's spirit, resilience, and commitment to progress.

The program marked the start of a year-long nationwide commemoration, emphasizing 'Vande Mataram' as a symbol of unity and national pride. Modi's remarks drew attention to the continuous challenges faced by the nation and the enduring need to aspire towards the vision of a prosperous India.

(With inputs from agencies.)