Gouri G Kishan Stands Tall Against Body Shaming Incident at Press Conference

In a recent press conference for the Tamil film "Others" in Chennai, actress Gouri G Kishan confronted a YouTuber for posing a disrespectful question about her weight. Her firm response quickly gained traction online, gathering significant support from various personalities in the film industry.

The Chennai Press Club condemned the YouTuber's behavior, noting its inappropriateness towards Gouri, renowned for her work in Tamil and Malayalam cinema. In a viral video, Gouri challenged the relevance of the question, labelling it as body shaming and stressing that her talent is what truly matters.

Her co-star, Aditya Madhavan, expressed regret for his initial silence during the incident, acknowledging that respect is paramount for everyone. The South Indian Artists Association also criticized the YouTuber, pointing out the media's occasional role in undermining actresses. Gouri and supporters, including actress Khushbu Sundar, decried such incidents as a disgrace to the profession of journalism.