Left Menu

Honoring 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Celebration of Patriotism and Progress in Ladakh

A ceremony at Sindhu Ghat marked 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', with Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta highlighting its role in India's freedom struggle. Gupta emphasized Ladakh's contributions to national unity and progress, urging youth to engage in nation-building through innovation, education, and entrepreneurship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:43 IST
Honoring 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Celebration of Patriotism and Progress in Ladakh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The historic Sindhu Ghat in Ladakh witnessed a momentous event as Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta commemorated 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram'. The song, which has inspired generations with its powerful message of unity and sacrifice, was the focus of a special ceremony.

During the celebration, Gupta paid homage to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the genius behind 'Vande Mataram', lauding his work for igniting a spirit of patriotism and resilience during colonial times. He emphasized that the song transcends being mere words and embodies gratitude to India's rich heritage and identity.

Gupta also highlighted Ladakh's pivotal role in shaping a united India and acknowledged the valor of soldiers safeguarding the nation. He emphasized the region's developmental strides in education, tourism, and environmental conservation, urging the youth to contribute positively to India's growth as a self-reliant nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Urges Compliance on Stray Dogs Case

Supreme Court Urges Compliance on Stray Dogs Case

 India
2
Naidu's Dedication to Farmers: Strengthening Andhra Pradesh's Agricultural Sector

Naidu's Dedication to Farmers: Strengthening Andhra Pradesh's Agricultural S...

 India
3
CCI Greenlights Major Girnar Finserv Merger with Artivatic Data Labs

CCI Greenlights Major Girnar Finserv Merger with Artivatic Data Labs

 India
4
Espionage Web Unraveled: Convictions in Visakhapatnam Navy Case

Espionage Web Unraveled: Convictions in Visakhapatnam Navy Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025