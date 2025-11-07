Honoring 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Celebration of Patriotism and Progress in Ladakh

The historic Sindhu Ghat in Ladakh witnessed a momentous event as Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta commemorated 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram'. The song, which has inspired generations with its powerful message of unity and sacrifice, was the focus of a special ceremony.

During the celebration, Gupta paid homage to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the genius behind 'Vande Mataram', lauding his work for igniting a spirit of patriotism and resilience during colonial times. He emphasized that the song transcends being mere words and embodies gratitude to India's rich heritage and identity.

Gupta also highlighted Ladakh's pivotal role in shaping a united India and acknowledged the valor of soldiers safeguarding the nation. He emphasized the region's developmental strides in education, tourism, and environmental conservation, urging the youth to contribute positively to India's growth as a self-reliant nation.

