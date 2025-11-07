Uttarakhand Celebrates 25 Years of Statehood with Modi as Chief Guest

Preparations are nearing completion for Uttarakhand's grand Silver Jubilee celebration on November 9, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set as the chief guest for the landmark event.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a review of preparations at the Forest Research Institute on Friday, issuing directives to ensure all arrangements are completed on schedule.

Uttarakhand will mark 25 years as a state, created under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Dhami expressed pride in the state's achievements and readiness to contribute significantly to India's development by 2047, ahead of Modi's significant visit.