66th SAARC Literature Festival to begin Sunday without Pakistan's participation

The 66th SAARC Literature Festival will begin here at the Academy of Fine Arts and Literature on Sunday with the participation of writers, poets, scholars, artists, and cultural thinkers from all SAARC countries, except Pakistan.Organised by the Foundation of SAARC Writers and Literature FOSWAL, the literature festival is hosting writers and scholars from seven of the eight SAARC countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 17:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Organised by the Foundation of SAARC Writers and Literature (FOSWAL), the literature festival is hosting writers and scholars from seven of the eight SAARC countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and India. Noted Punjabi writer and president of FOSWAL Ajeet Cour said Pakistan has always been a part of the festival but the country's participation in the current edition is a ''political issue now''. ''...SAARC Summit used to happen every two years in different SAARC countries by turn. In 2016, it was Pakistan's turn to host but Pakistani infiltrators attacked our jawans in a big way and we in India were very annoyed. Therefore our Prime Minister refused to participate. After that, the Summit has never been revived. Therefore, obviously we cannot invite Pakistani writers till terrorism stops,'' Cour told PTI.

Established in 1986, FOSWAL has organised cross-border cultural exchange through conferences, seminars, festivals, and youth outreach programmes. It was during its 1987 edition that Pakistani writers first visited India since Partition. The festival will begin with an inaugural session by Sahitya Akademi president Madhav Kaushik, scholar Ashis Nandy, and diplomats Mahishini Colonne (Sri Lanka), Shankar Prasad Sharma (Nepal), M Riaz Hamidullah (Bangladesh), and Aishath Azeema (Maldives).

"We, the writers and dreamers of the SAARC region, have always believed that culture heals where politics divides. The 66th SAARC Literature Festival is more than a gathering of words - it is a reaffirmation of our shared humanity, a celebration of friendship that crosses borders and generations,'' Cour added.

On the opening day, SAARC Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Abhi Subedi, Ashis Nandy, and Madhav Kaushik. The day will see papers, fiction readings, and multiple poetry sessions featuring Hina Nandrajog, Suresh K Goel, Rinzin Rinzin, Alok Bhalla, Syeda Hameed, and Sujata Prasad, among others.

The four-day festival will see a mix of poetry, fiction and academic papers featuring celebrated voices from across South Asia, including Gayatri Majumdar, Ramakrishna Perugu, Molly Joseph, Hari Maya Gurung, A K M Masudul Hoq, Sushmindar Jeet Kaur, Needrup Zangpo, Suja K Menon, Rituraj Subedi, Cyril Premanayake, Thameera Manju, and Rinzin Rinzin.

The festival will come to a close on November 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

