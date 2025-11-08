Left Menu

Om Birla inaugurates Bundi Mahotsav with traditional rituals

The three-day Bundi Mahotsav 2025 began on Saturday with the worship of Lord Ganesh at the entrance of the historic Taragarh Palace, followed by a series of cultural and traditional events, officials said.Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accompanied by Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar, Bundi District Collector Akshya Godara and other dignitaries, performed the rituals and hoisted the inaugural flag of the festival.Birla also inaugurated a canvas painting workshop at the Garh Palace.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 08-11-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 19:54 IST
Om Birla inaugurates Bundi Mahotsav with traditional rituals
  • Country:
  • India

The three-day Bundi Mahotsav 2025 began on Saturday with the worship of Lord Ganesh at the entrance of the historic Taragarh Palace, followed by a series of cultural and traditional events, officials said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accompanied by Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar, Bundi District Collector Akshya Godara and other dignitaries, performed the rituals and hoisted the inaugural flag of the festival.

Birla also inaugurated a canvas painting workshop at the Garh Palace. A grand procession based on the patriotic theme Vande Mataram, marking the 150th anniversary of the national song, followed the ceremony, they added.

The procession featured people in traditional attire, folk artists, and decorated camels and horses. It passed through the main markets of Bundi and concluded at the police parade ground, where traditional games such as tug-of-war, moustache and turban-tying competitions, and the Panihari race were held.

The events, organised by the district administration and tourism department, saw enthusiastic participation from locals and foreign tourists.

District Collector Akshay Godara, Superintendent of Police Rajendra Meena, Additional District Collector Ram Kishore Meena, District President Rameshwar Meena, and Vanshvardhan Singh from the former royal family were among those present.

The next two days of the festival will feature a heritage walk, Manmunhaar (traditional food lunch), cultural evenings by singer Salman Ali, and performances by folk artists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Russia's Lavrov says work under way on Putin's order on possible Russian nuclear test

UPDATE 1-Russia's Lavrov says work under way on Putin's order on possible Ru...

 Global
2
Sebi warns people against investing in digital gold products

Sebi warns people against investing in digital gold products

 India
3
Assam Rifles Half Marathon on December 14

Assam Rifles Half Marathon on December 14

 India
4
NDA to get benefit from record polling in Bihar, claims Union minister Athawale

NDA to get benefit from record polling in Bihar, claims Union minister Athaw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025