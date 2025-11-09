V-P Radhakrishnan calls Shravanabelagola as symbol of spirituality, peace, renunciation

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday paid homage to Jain monk Acharya Shri Shanti Sagar Maharaj at Shravanabelagola and said the sacred land stood the test of time as a ''symbol of spirituality, peace and renunciation''.

Speaking at the commemoration of the Acharya, the vice president said, ''As we all know that entire Karnataka is a good place. Karnataka always protected its tradition, heritage and culture. Everywhere you go, the culture is being protected by the Kannadigas. That is a great contribution to our culture.'' He described Shravanabelagola as one of the most venerated Jain pilgrim centres, where the eternal light of truth of the ideas of Jain Dharma continues to inspire.

''This sacred land of Shravana Belagola has stood the test of time as a symbol of spirituality, peace and renunciation,'' Radhakrishnan said.

The vice president noted that the 57-foot monolithic statue of Lord Bahubali remains a magnificent testament to human devotion and artistic genius.

Recalling history, he said, ''Emperor Chandragupta Maurya renunciated his throne and worldly pleasures to embrace the path of Jainism under the guidance of Acharya Bhadrabahu, a disciple of Lord Mahavira. Together, they came here (Shravanabelagola) in search of liberation and spiritual peace, a journey that continues to inspire seekers even today.'' Praising the role of Swasti Sri Charukirti Bhattaraka Swami, the present pontiff of Shravanabelagola Math, Radhakrishnan said his visionary leadership was critical to the success of the four grand Maha Mastakabhisheka of Lord Bahubali, the last one in 2018 attended by millions of devotees.

Radhakrishnan added that the pontiff has also established hospitals, and educational institutions, extending the philosophy of seva and service to humanity and he took efforts to revive the Prakrit language in order to bridge the Indian ancient heritage and its modern academic landscape.

''I am happy to note that the central government, under the great leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred the classical language status to Prakrit last year,'' he said, adding that ''Kannada is also a great classical language that also has been established.'' Radhakrishnan observed that there are deep and historic connections between Tamil Nadu and Jainism, and said, ''Once upon a time, two-thirds of every Tamil were following Jainism.'' He highlighted that ''the contribution of Jainism to Tamil literature and culture during the Sangam and post-Sangam periods are huge and immense.'' Radhakrishnan recalled that as the Governor of Jharkhand he has visited Parasnath, the holy Jain pilgrimage site, and took part in many Jain functions.

Commemorating the centenary of Acharya Shanti Sagar Maharaj's first visit to Shravanabelagola in 1925, he said, ''In an age marked by materialism and restlessness, Acharya Shanti Sagar Maharaj ji's life remains as the true freedom lies not in possession, but in self-restraint, and not in intelligence, but in inner peace.'' He added, ''He (Shanti Sagar Maharaj) represents the core of Jain philosophy--Ahimsa, Aparigraha and Anekantavada--principles that continue to hold profound relevance for a world in search of harmony.'' Concluding his address, the Vice-President said, ''When Maurya King had come down here, that shows whatever may be your achievement in your life, you have to go back to spirituality. The great contribution of the Swamijis have made Shravanabelagola the epicentre of Jain religion and philosophy. Let Shravanabelagola continue to be the shining jewel of our nation's spiritual heritage''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)