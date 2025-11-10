Mandatory Vande Mataram Singing in UP Schools Stirs Debate

The singing of 'Vande Mataram' will be mandatory across schools and educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh, as declared by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This decision follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks criticizing the alteration of the song, portraying it as a seedbed for Partition-induced divisiveness. Adityanath insists the move will instill reverence for the motherland among citizens.

Addressing the 'Ekta Yatra' in Gorakhpur, Adityanath linked the national song to India's struggle for freedom, condemning political parties like Congress and the Samajwadi Party for opposing it. He highlighted the song's historical role in awakening national consciousness and accused those who resisted it of weakening India's unity.

The initiative includes the 'Ekta Yatra', a unifying march across all 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, promoting national pride and self-reliance. The campaign pays tribute to leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and marks the song's 150-year legacy. Adityanath's announcement aims to strengthen national integrity while commemorating 'Vande Mataram.'