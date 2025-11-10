Zafar Ansari's Timeless Collection: A Tribute to 'Vande Mataram'

Zafar Ansari, a resident of Indore, has curated a remarkable collection that serves as a testament to India's struggle for independence. His prized possessions focus on 'Vande Mataram,' a patriotic hymn that recently celebrated its 150th anniversary.

Amongst his rare finds are gramophone records in various languages and historic buttons, all etched with 'Vande Mataram.' Ansari's dedication led him to send some of these artefacts to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the significant milestone in the song's legacy.

Highlights of his collection include a 1937 paper replica of the tricolour, associated with freedom fighter Madame Bhikaji Cama, and other memorabilia that encapsulate India's rich history and valiant fight for sovereignty.