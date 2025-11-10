Left Menu

Zafar Ansari's Timeless Collection: A Tribute to 'Vande Mataram'

Zafar Ansari from Indore has amassed a collection celebrating India's independence journey, focusing on 'Vande Mataram' as it marks its 150th anniversary. His collection includes rare gramophone records, historic buttons, and a paper tricolour replica, which he has shared with India's President and Prime Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:57 IST
Zafar Ansari's Timeless Collection: A Tribute to 'Vande Mataram'
  • Country:
  • India

Zafar Ansari, a resident of Indore, has curated a remarkable collection that serves as a testament to India's struggle for independence. His prized possessions focus on 'Vande Mataram,' a patriotic hymn that recently celebrated its 150th anniversary.

Amongst his rare finds are gramophone records in various languages and historic buttons, all etched with 'Vande Mataram.' Ansari's dedication led him to send some of these artefacts to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the significant milestone in the song's legacy.

Highlights of his collection include a 1937 paper replica of the tricolour, associated with freedom fighter Madame Bhikaji Cama, and other memorabilia that encapsulate India's rich history and valiant fight for sovereignty.

TRENDING

1
Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

 India
2
Unveiling the Hidden Power of Goniothalamus simonsii: A New Horizon in Medicinal Research

Unveiling the Hidden Power of Goniothalamus simonsii: A New Horizon in Medic...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Seeks Urgent Aid for Cyclone Montha Devastation

Andhra Pradesh Seeks Urgent Aid for Cyclone Montha Devastation

 India
4
Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

 Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025