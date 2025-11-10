Modernizing Maharashtra's Jyotirlinga Temples
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has directed officials to implement world-class facilities and an AI-based security system at Jyotirlinga shrines. Fadnavis reviewed plans for temples in multiple districts, emphasizing security, infrastructure, and environmental conservation. Funding will be processed after high-level approval, with further coordination with the Central government.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has laid out an ambitious plan to elevate the infrastructure and security at Maharashtra's renowned Jyotirlinga shrines. During a meeting at his official residence, Fadnavis called for top-tier facilities, including a state-of-the-art AI security system, to accommodate and protect the influx of devotees at temples across the state.
He reviewed development plans for the Bhimashankar Temple in Pune district, the Aundha Nagnath Temple in Hingoli, and the Grishneshwar Temple in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, stressing the importance of completing ongoing projects and planning new enhancements.
With a focus on security and convenience, the Chief Minister also encouraged the implementation of facilities like waiting halls, clean drinking water, and advanced emergency services, while advocating for projects that balance tourism and environmental conservation.
