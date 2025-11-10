Modernizing Maharashtra's Jyotirlinga Temples

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has laid out an ambitious plan to elevate the infrastructure and security at Maharashtra's renowned Jyotirlinga shrines. During a meeting at his official residence, Fadnavis called for top-tier facilities, including a state-of-the-art AI security system, to accommodate and protect the influx of devotees at temples across the state.

He reviewed development plans for the Bhimashankar Temple in Pune district, the Aundha Nagnath Temple in Hingoli, and the Grishneshwar Temple in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, stressing the importance of completing ongoing projects and planning new enhancements.

With a focus on security and convenience, the Chief Minister also encouraged the implementation of facilities like waiting halls, clean drinking water, and advanced emergency services, while advocating for projects that balance tourism and environmental conservation.

