Left Menu

Modernizing Maharashtra's Jyotirlinga Temples

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has directed officials to implement world-class facilities and an AI-based security system at Jyotirlinga shrines. Fadnavis reviewed plans for temples in multiple districts, emphasizing security, infrastructure, and environmental conservation. Funding will be processed after high-level approval, with further coordination with the Central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:49 IST
Modernizing Maharashtra's Jyotirlinga Temples
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has laid out an ambitious plan to elevate the infrastructure and security at Maharashtra's renowned Jyotirlinga shrines. During a meeting at his official residence, Fadnavis called for top-tier facilities, including a state-of-the-art AI security system, to accommodate and protect the influx of devotees at temples across the state.

He reviewed development plans for the Bhimashankar Temple in Pune district, the Aundha Nagnath Temple in Hingoli, and the Grishneshwar Temple in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, stressing the importance of completing ongoing projects and planning new enhancements.

With a focus on security and convenience, the Chief Minister also encouraged the implementation of facilities like waiting halls, clean drinking water, and advanced emergency services, while advocating for projects that balance tourism and environmental conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chirag Paswan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Claims

Chirag Paswan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Claims

 India
2
Deadly Blast Near Red Fort Sparks Panic Amid High Alert

Deadly Blast Near Red Fort Sparks Panic Amid High Alert

 India
3
Hungary's Strategic Shift: Securing US Financial Shield Amid EU Tensions

Hungary's Strategic Shift: Securing US Financial Shield Amid EU Tensions

 Global
4
Eight dead in blast near Red Fort, 24 persons injured: Officials.

Eight dead in blast near Red Fort, 24 persons injured: Officials.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025