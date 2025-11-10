Left Menu

The Legacy of Ande Sri: A Voice of Telangana Falls Silent

Renowned poet Ande Sri, known for Telangana's state song 'Jaya Jaya he Telangana', has died at 64. Leaders including PM Modi and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy paid tribute, noting the void his passing leaves in the cultural landscape. His funeral will include police honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:50 IST
The Legacy of Ande Sri: A Voice of Telangana Falls Silent
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned poet Ande Sri, famous for penning Telangana's iconic state song 'Jaya Jaya he Telangana', passed away unexpectedly at 64. His death was met with an outpouring of condolences from prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Ande Sri, who passed away on Monday, was a revered figure in the cultural and intellectual landscape of Telangana. Prime Minister Modi described him as a prolific poet whose words gave voice to the struggles and aspirations of the people. 'His passing leaves a deep void,' Modi remarked on social media platform 'X', while extending his condolences to the poet's family.

The funeral of the late poet is scheduled to be held on October 12 at Ghatkesar, and will include police honors, as stated by Telangana Chief Minister, who hailed Ande Sri's contribution to the state's literary world. Ande Sri, also known as Ande Yellaiah, significantly contributed to the Telangana statehood movement through his poetry, leaving an indelible mark on the region's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chirag Paswan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Claims

Chirag Paswan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Claims

 India
2
Deadly Blast Near Red Fort Sparks Panic Amid High Alert

Deadly Blast Near Red Fort Sparks Panic Amid High Alert

 India
3
Hungary's Strategic Shift: Securing US Financial Shield Amid EU Tensions

Hungary's Strategic Shift: Securing US Financial Shield Amid EU Tensions

 Global
4
Eight dead in blast near Red Fort, 24 persons injured: Officials.

Eight dead in blast near Red Fort, 24 persons injured: Officials.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025