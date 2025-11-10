The Legacy of Ande Sri: A Voice of Telangana Falls Silent

Renowned poet Ande Sri, famous for penning Telangana's iconic state song 'Jaya Jaya he Telangana', passed away unexpectedly at 64. His death was met with an outpouring of condolences from prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Ande Sri, who passed away on Monday, was a revered figure in the cultural and intellectual landscape of Telangana. Prime Minister Modi described him as a prolific poet whose words gave voice to the struggles and aspirations of the people. 'His passing leaves a deep void,' Modi remarked on social media platform 'X', while extending his condolences to the poet's family.

The funeral of the late poet is scheduled to be held on October 12 at Ghatkesar, and will include police honors, as stated by Telangana Chief Minister, who hailed Ande Sri's contribution to the state's literary world. Ande Sri, also known as Ande Yellaiah, significantly contributed to the Telangana statehood movement through his poetry, leaving an indelible mark on the region's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)