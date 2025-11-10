Kangra Valley Carnival: A Cultural Extravaganza

The Kangra Valley Carnival is set to transform Dharamshala into a vibrant cultural hub from December 21 to 25, as announced by Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa. The event, taking place at the Police Ground, promises an array of activities including cultural evenings, marathons, sports competitions, drone shows, and fashion displays.

The festival will spotlight artists from Himachal Pradesh and beyond, celebrating diverse folk traditions. Key intersections in Dharamshala will be adorned beautifully to enhance the festive atmosphere. Committees, spearheaded by ADC Vinay Kumar, have been established to ensure the event's seamless execution, with a focus on community involvement.

A reflection of the state's vision to position Kangra as a tourism capital, this carnival will also include a Millets Festival and Craft Bazaar, with activities broadcast live on social media to reach a global audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)